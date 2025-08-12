E-Paper | August 12, 2025

PHC halts appointments of new NA, Senate opposition leaders

Abdul Hakeem Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 04:12pm
This photo collage shows PTI leaders Omar Ayub (L) and Shibli Faraz (R). — NAofPakistan/DawnNewsTV/File
This photo collage shows PTI leaders Omar Ayub (L) and Shibli Faraz (R). — NAofPakistan/DawnNewsTV/File

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order for the appointments of new opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate following the disqualification and removal of PTI’s Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

On August 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Ayub and Faraz, along with other opposition MNAs and MPAs, following their convictions in three cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

Subsequently, on August 8, both leaders were removed from their posts in notifications issued by the NA and Senate secretariats.

A division bench comprising Justices Arshad Ali and Dr Khurshid Iqbal took up the petitions filed earlier today by Ayub and Faraz against the denotification of their parliamentary roles.

PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared as the counsel for both petitioners.

The bench issued notices to the ECP and other respondents, directing them to halt the appointments for the opposition leader in both houses of the parliament, which are currently vacant.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 15 (Friday), seeking replies from the respondents.

A PHC bench comprising Justice Ali and Justice Farah Jamshed had also barred the ECP from taking any action against Ayub and Faraz on August 6, but to no avail since the order came a day after their disqualification.

The court had also granted the two leaders, as well as Zartaj Gul, protective bail till August 20.

ATC sentences pile up

A Faisalabad anti-terrorism court on July 31 had senten­ced over PTI 100 leaders and workers to jail terms of up to 10 years in connection with the riots. Ayub, Faraz, PTI’s Zartaj Gul and Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza were among the key opposition leaders handed rigorous imprisonment.

They were convicted under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in a case registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

In another case registered at the same police station, 60 out of 67 accused were convicted, while seven were acquitted.

In the case filed at the Civil Lines police station, 107 out of 108 accused were sentenced to 10 years in prison and one person was handed a three-year jail term, while 77 were acquitted.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, MNA Zain Qureshi (son of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi), MPA Khayal Ahmad Kastro and Faizullah Kamuka were acquitted in all three cases.

The judge had issued arrest warrants for those convicted who were not present in court and had directed the police to arrest all convicts and bring them before the court for imprisonment.

Separately, on July 23, a Lahore ATC had handed Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and other PTI leaders 10-year rigorous imprisonment in a case related to vandalism at Sherpao Bridge. However, Qureshi and five others were acquitted.

The same day, a Sargodha ATC had sentenced dozens of PTI leaders, including then-Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, in another May 9 riots case registered at the Musakhel police station.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rinse and repeat

Rinse and repeat

Arifa Noor
The public gatherings in Bajaur recently, or Tirah valley or even Bannu last year all point to the anger of the people.

Editorial

Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....
Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...