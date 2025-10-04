Joanna Gaines launches Barbie and Dreamhouse

Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines, 47, now has her own Mattel doll and Dreamhouse, created with her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target.

The Barbie x Joanna Gaines Doll and Barbie x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Townhouse launch in December, with preorders already open. The doll mirrors Gaines’ signature style — retro “1978” T-shirt, flare jeans, flannel, sunglasses and green-and-pink rollerskates as a nod to her love of skating.

The three-storey townhouse features five play areas, more than 40 décor and furniture pieces, plus a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, lift and sundeck. Calling it “an honour to partner with the iconic Barbie brand,” Gaines said she hopes the collaboration inspires creativity, imagination and play.

Marvel debuts female Silver Surfer

Marvel has introduced a new Silver Surfer in Death of Silver Surfer #4. Agent Kelly Koh, once an adversary of Norrin Radd, inherits the Power Cosmic after a personal tragedy.

Koh had worked for the Bureau of Alien Neutralisation, manipulated by Eaglestar CEO Dennis Harmon. When aliens attacked the space station where her mother stayed, she arrived too late to save her. In her grief, Norrin Radd shared his power, transforming her into the new Silver Surfer. Writer Greg Pak described Kelly as tormented like Norrin, but sharper and more unpredictable. Marvel confirmed she will continue as the new Sentinel of the Spaceways, with the conclusion of Norrin’s story revealed in issue #5 on 29 October.

End of an era for Green Arrow

DC Comics’ Green Arrow will conclude this December with issue #31, closing the hero’s current solo run. Writer Chris Condon confirmed the news online, as artist Montos and the team wrap up.

Sales proved “unsustainable,” according to fan-favourite writer Scott Snyder, while Condon admitted the sudden cancellation was a disappointment despite the project being a dream.

Though this series is ending, DC will soon introduce Absolute Green Arrow in Absolute Evil #1, alongside Absolute Hawkman and villains including Ra’s al Ghul and the Joker. Green Arrow #31 releases on 24 December.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 4th, 2025