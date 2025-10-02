Sinner crushes Tien to claim China Open title

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner was back to his best in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over American teenager Learner Tien in Wednesday’s China Open final, as the world number two picked up his third title of the year and 21st tour-level trophy overall.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Japan Open title on Tuesday and Sinner’s triumph marked the first time since 2020 that the world number one and two both claimed trophies in the same week after Novak Djokovic (Dubai) and Rafa Nadal (Acapulco) managed the feat.

“It’s a very, very special place for me,” Sinner said during the trophy presentation in Beijing.

“My team, thanks for understanding and working with me. Not all the team is here, hopefully the rest are watching from home. We’ll try to improve and push for more and see what the rest of the season looks like. “But I’m very happy to share this [trophy] with all of you.”

The four-times Grand Slam champion came into the title match at the National Tennis Centre after a hard-fought semi-final win over Alex de Minaur on Tuesday, during which he struggled with physical problems caused by a stomach bug.

There were no signs of discomfort in his first meeting with 19-year-old Tien, however, as Sinner settled into the match with a break in the opening game and looked solid throughout to take the first set with a hold in the final game.

Tien, playing in his first final and bidding to become the youngest American ATP Tour champion since Andy Roddick in 2002, twice earned break points in the second set but Sinner fended them off and built a 4-2 lead.

The 2023 champion sealed the win on his third match point to became the second man to claim multiple trophies at the ATP 500 event after Djokovic (2009-10, 2012-15).

Sinner will next defend his Shanghai Masters title which begins this week while his main rival Alcaraz recovers from injury.

SWIATEK OUT

Meanwhile in the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek’s tennis collapsed in the final set as Emma Navarro stunned the top seed and 2023 China Open champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in their last-16 clash.

“I definitely had some adjusting to do after our last couple times playing,” said Navarro, who had lost both previous meetings to Swiatek.

“I wanted to come out and play calm and steady and focused tennis. I did that, so I’m happy with the way the match went tonight.”

Six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek saved four break points in the first game of the contest but was fighting trouble throughout the opening set, firing a slew of shots just long.

The world number two from Poland powered past the American with six aces in the second set but folded in the decider and went out with a whimper.

Also in the women’s draw Britain’s Sonay Kartal beat world number five Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in another surprise to clinch her first top-10 win.

Kartal, ranked 81st, next plays world no. 27 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in what will be her first 1000-level quarter-final.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025