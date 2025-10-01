E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Pakistan repays $500m Eurobond on schedule, reflecting ‘fiscal discipline, stronger economy’

Dawn.com Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 11:56am
A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan, on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan, on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File

Pakistan has repaid its $500 million Eurobond on schedule, with the government saying the timely servicing reflects fiscal discipline, stronger reserves, improved ratings, and a more sustainable debt profile.

The bond, meant to raise funds from global investors, was issued in 2015 with a 10-year tenor and matured on September 30 this year.

Taking to the X platform, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad announced the development, saying, “Timely debt servicing remains business as usual, reflecting the country’s commitment to financial discipline.”

He said the development was encouraging as it comes at a time when external buffers and liquidity have improved, sovereign ratings have been raised, and investor confidence is rising, with Pakistan’s bonds recently trading at a premium.

Schehzad further said that the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio had improved from 77 per cent in FY20 to 70pc in FY25.

“External debt’s share in total public debt has declined from 38pc to 32pc in FY25, reducing FX vulnerability,” Schehzad added. “Debt growth has moderated sharply in FY25 versus in earlier years.”

Looking ahead, easing global borrowing costs, alongside stronger fundamentals, position Pakistan to access markets on more competitive terms and continue building a more sustainable debt profile, he said.

“This is a steady step forward — repayment as expected, but with stronger fundamentals, improved investor sentiment, and a more resilient outlook.”

Pakistan faced a prolonged economic crisis over the last few years, marked by critically low foreign exchange reserves, an acute balance-of-payment crisis, and the looming risk of default in 2023. The crisis was averted after the International Monetary Fund released a crucial loan tranche, while support from friendly countries, including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, also played a key role.

After averting default, Pakistan has undertaken tough IMF-prescribed reforms to stabilise its economy and bolster macroeconomic indicators. This year, global credit rating agencies like Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P Global raised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...