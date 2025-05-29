Adviser to the finance minister announces ‘no extension’ in budget date amid speculation

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Thursday said that no decision has been made to postpone the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, clarifying that the previously announced date of June 10 remains unchanged.

Amid media reports claiming that the budget had once again been rescheduled due to the Eidul Azha holidays, Schehzad wrote on X today that no decision has been made to postpone or reschedule the budget.

“As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025,” he wrote. “Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025.”

Additionally, Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal told reporters that there was no change in the budget date.

“The federal budget will be presented on June 10,” he told the media after exiting a committee meeting at the National Assembly.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Eidul Azha is expected to fall on June 7, which means the third day of Eid will likely fall on June 9 — the same day the Economic Survey is due to be released.

Last week, Schehzad announced on X that the federal budget would be presented on June 10, while the Pakistan Economic Survey would be released a day earlier.

Before that, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced that the federal government will present the next fiscal year’s budget on June 2, with a 16 per cent lower development allocation of Rs921 billion, resulting in the likely closure of about 200 ongoing development projects.

Last year, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented his first federal budget with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion, which analysts said was broadly “in line with IMF guidelines”.

Aurangzeb, during the budget presentation, said that the goal was to widen the tax base to avoid burdening existing taxpayers.