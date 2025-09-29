Capital reports 36 dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: As many as 36 new cases of dengue were reported in the federal capital in a single day.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), 25 cases were reported from rural areas and 11 from urban areas. Eight cases were reported from Sohan, five each from Tarlai and Tarnol, four from Bhara Kahu, two from Alipur and one case each from Sihala, E-11, F-10, G-11, G-6, G-7, G-8, H-10, H-12, H-13, I-10, and I-14.

“As many as 23 patients are admitted to hospitals, and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” an official of the DHO said.

The district health office has urged the public to adopt preventive measures, particularly regular cleaning of water containers, tanks and coolers, to help stop the spread of dengue.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025