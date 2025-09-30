Sindh to launch govt-run e-taxi service by year-end

KARACHI: The Sindh government is fast-tracking efforts to launch Pakistan’s first government-run electric vehicle (EV) taxi service, with a formal rollout planned for December this year.

The “landmark initiative”, officials believe, will not only mark a major shift towards eco-friendly urban transport but also advance the province’s broader agenda of modernising public mobility.

The decision was made during a meeting on Monday, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Senior officials including Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kanwal Nizam Bhutto were also present to provide updates on ongoing and upcoming transport projects.

A statement issued after the meeting said that Mr Memon, who also holds the portfolio of information and transport departments, announced that the Sindh government would become the “first” in Pakistan to launch a state-run taxi service, starting with a fleet of EV taxis.

Sharjeel says move marks shift towards eco-friendly urban transport

“This project is a personal priority for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who wants to ensure the public has access to modern, safe and environmentally sustainable transport options,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Though the statement did not specify the city from which the EV taxi service will be launched, sources claim that Karachi has been selected as the starting point for its operation.

In the first phase, the statement noted, a portion of the EV taxi fleet will be designated exclusively for women, continuing the government’s focus on gender-sensitive transportation solutions.

The phase also includes the expansion of the “popular” Pink Bus Service, launched earlier to cater solely to female commuters, as well as the Pink Scooty scheme, which supports mobility for women and female students, the statement added.

The new EV taxi project is part of a broader transport transformation led by the Sindh government over the past few years. Among the most successful initiatives is the Peoples Bus Service, which has become a vital component of daily commuting in urban centres such as Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana.

With a growing fleet of modern, air-conditioned buses and affordable fares, the Peoples Bus Service has improved accessibility and reliability in the province’s public transport system.

The government has also introduced eco-friendly EV buses and is planning to launch double-decker buses for high-traffic urban routes. These steps form part of Sindh’s commitment to reducing urban pollution while improving transportation infrastructure.

Mr Memon also said that work is under way to develop dedicated infrastructure such as EV charging stations to support the sustainability of electric public transport.

