E-Paper | September 30, 2025

16 new dengue cases emerge in Pindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am

RAWALPINDI: A further 16 patients contracted the mosquito-borne disease on Monday in Rawalpindi.

The addition of these new patients has raised the overall dengue count over the past two months to 639 at the government-run hospital. Figures from private hospitals and clinics are not included, as there is no system to collect data from private medical facilities.

Currently, 59 dengue patients from Rawalpindi are receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Satellite Town, while four patients are at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Murree Road, and five are at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema organised a meeting to review anti-dengue measures in the district. During a briefing, district health officials highlighted facts and figures, especially regarding larva detection and remedial actions being undertaken in the most affected union councils.

The discussion also covered the dengue situation in cantonment areas and sub-districts of Rawalpindi, including the number of suspected and confirmed cases.

The deputy commissioner stated that strict measures would remain in place, employing all available resources to fight dengue. He emphasised that every aspect of dengue control is being considered while implementing district programmes.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...