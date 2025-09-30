16 new dengue cases emerge in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A further 16 patients contracted the mosquito-borne disease on Monday in Rawalpindi.

The addition of these new patients has raised the overall dengue count over the past two months to 639 at the government-run hospital. Figures from private hospitals and clinics are not included, as there is no system to collect data from private medical facilities.

Currently, 59 dengue patients from Rawalpindi are receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Satellite Town, while four patients are at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Murree Road, and five are at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema organised a meeting to review anti-dengue measures in the district. During a briefing, district health officials highlighted facts and figures, especially regarding larva detection and remedial actions being undertaken in the most affected union councils.

The discussion also covered the dengue situation in cantonment areas and sub-districts of Rawalpindi, including the number of suspected and confirmed cases.

The deputy commissioner stated that strict measures would remain in place, employing all available resources to fight dengue. He emphasised that every aspect of dengue control is being considered while implementing district programmes.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025