Cumbersome process

THE Social Welfare Department in Sindh has announced the issuance of Senior Citizen Card. The facilities include 20 per cent discount on medicines, free travel in local government buses, while railways will also provide a 20pc discount. Being a retired engineer aged 69, I am trying to get this card for some time.

After four attempts to reach the desig- nated official, I have obtained the form, but it requires me submit it with CNIC having the current residential address, three passport size photographs with a blue background, and a domicile or resi- dence certificate from municipal authorities. This means that senior citizens should undergo another cumbersome exercise. When the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has all the data, what is the point? It is no wonder that not a single card has yet been issued to any senior citizen.

To get something that is supposed to make someone’s life easier, one is required to suffer even if there are ways that are simpler and logical. If the government is sincere in its efforts to facilitate senior citizens, it should make the process easy.

Abid Raza Syed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025