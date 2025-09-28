Punjab govt’s steps against financial crimes, human trafficking improve Pakistan’s position

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s proactive actions and efforts to curb financial crimes and human trafficking have played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s removal from the Tier 2 Watch List in US State Department’s on Trafficking in Persons report.

This was acknowledged at an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terror Financing (CTF) meeting held at the home department under the chairmanship of AML-CTF Authority chairman and former Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Sukhera on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed Punjab’s performance under the FATF action plan and the steps taken to strengthen the implementation mechanisms. It was informed that Punjab had successfully achieved all assigned targets and a comprehensive report in this regard would be submitted to the federal government.

Mr Sukhera acknowledged that Punjab played a highly effective and decisive role in Pakistan’s removal from the FATF Grey List.

He said the province had ensured strict compliance with international standards and national laws, resulting in greater institutional stability and improved legal frameworks.

The departments – Auqaf, Trust, Cooperatives, Labour, Police, Social Welfare, and Child Protection Bureau – gave briefings on their measures to combat money laundering and terror financing. The meeting was also briefed on the monitoring systems of the Auqaf, Trust, and Cooperative departments.

It was told that the Punjab Cabinet had recently approved the Auqaf, Trusts and Cooperative Societies Management Act 2025, which would serve as a model for other provinces.

The meeting commended the performance of the labour department, police, social welfare department, and Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for their contribution to combating human trafficking.

As the performance of the Punjab Charities Commission came under review, commission’s chief executive officer retired Col Shehzad Amir said that more than 8,000 NGOs had been registered so far across the province while monitoring, digitisation, and outreach systems had been significantly strengthened. The Punjab Charities Commission was recognised as the most effective among all provincial commissions.

Mr Sukhera and DG Ehsan Sadiq also held a meeting with home secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi.

Mr Sukhera assured the issues related to taxation and bank accounts of NGOs would be resolved. He reiterated that Punjab’s role in implementing the FATF action plan had been decisive, and the province had set an exemplary model by introducing an efficient monitoring regime. “Continuity in reform measures is the key to sustainable success,” he asserted.

The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries and senior officials concerned.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025