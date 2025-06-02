Punjab police kill four ‘militants’ near KP border

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police killed four militants and seized a cache of weapons during an operation in the Kot Mubarak area.

A police spokesperson said a tip-off was received regarding the movement of militants in the area of Kot Mubarak on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. These suspects were reportedly spreading fear and panic among civilians at various locations.

Upon receiving the information, police teams swiftly launched an operation, cordoning off the area and initiating a targeted raid.

The terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, launched an attack on police. However, the Punjab Police responded with a timely and effective counter-operation, thwarting the terrorists’ plans.

During the encounter, four militants were shot dead while their accomplices managed to escape, taking cover of the bushes and sand dunes. The dead militants could not be identified.

Police seized weapons from the deceased terrorists. A thorough search and sweep operation is currently underway in the area to apprehend any remaining hostile elements.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Dera Ghazi Khan, Regional Police Officer retired Capt Sajjad Hassan Khan and District Police Officer Syed Ali.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, lauded the Dera Ghazi Khan police for eliminating the four terrorists, commending their bravery and swift action.

