FIA issues red book of most-wanted human traffickers

LAHORE/GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday issued the 13th edition of Red Book of most-wanted human traffickers.

A total of 143 human traffickers listed in the Red Book are wanted in different cases registered under its Anti-Human Trafficking circles.

The FIA Lahore zone is seeking the arrest of 14 most-wanted traffickers, Gujranwala 70, Faisalabad 13, Multan three, Islamabad 25, Karachi 10, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one each and Kohat six.

The FIA reported that since the 2023 edition of the Red Book, 51 most-wanted traffickers had been arrested so far. The FIA said and added the identity cards and passports of the most-wanted human traffickers had been blacklisted. Besides, red notices had also been issued for those who fled abroad to ensure their arrest.

Meanwhile, the FIA arrested six human traffickers, including a most-wanted trafficker with his name in red book as well as a woman and a suspect who physically tortured the immigrants.

A senior FIA official told Dawn that the arrests had been made in Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Gujranwala districts of the region.

The FIA also arrested a woman human smuggler Khadija of Daska Kalan Mohalla, Sheikhanwala, Sialkot district.The accused and her accomplices had extorted a huge amount on the pretext of arranging overseas employment.

