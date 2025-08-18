E-Paper | August 18, 2025

Balochistan FIA busts passport extortion, human trafficking rings

Saleem Shahid Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 09:58am

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Balochistan has arrested a man red-handed for extorting money from citizens under the pretence of issuing urgent passports, while five people involved in human trafficking were also apprehended in Taftan and Loralai.

A spokesperson for the FIA in Balochistan said on Sunday that the accused, Abdul Malik, was detained near the Chaman Passport Office while accepting extra payments from people in exchange for expedited passport services.

“Authorities recovered 13 Pakistani passports, 51 tokens, 48 data forms, nine verification forms and a mobile phone from the suspect during a raid,” the spokesperson added.

Malik failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered documents. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, the FIA Balochistan Zone arrested five suspects allegedly involved in human trafficking and rescued four individuals.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle apprehended Rasool Bacha, Aminullah, Hashmat Ali, Talib Hussain and Ehsanullah, who were reportedly members of a gang facilitating illegal travel abroad using fake documents and charging millions of rupees.

“The group was sending people to Iran and Turkiye through illegal routes and fake documents,” the FIA spokesperson said.

“Three of the suspects — Rasool, Aminullah and Hashmat — were listed as most wanted by Pakistani embassies in Iran and Turkiye,” he said, adding that they had already sent large numbers of people abroad illegally. Talib and Ehsanullah were found to be involved in helping people cross the border unlawfully.

During the raid, four citizens were rescued from the suspects’ residence. The group was reportedly working for an agent named Faheem Gujar based in Iran. The FIA said investigations are underway and raids are being conducted to apprehend other members of the network.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

War on truth

War on truth

Maleeha Lodhi
Washington and the self-proclaimed ‘man of peace’ are fully complicit in the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Editorial

No easy path
Updated 18 Aug, 2025

No easy path

The question is: can policymakers use this breathing space to push through reforms that improve productivity, cut energy costs and attract investment?
National drift
18 Aug, 2025

National drift

WE have drifted quite a way from Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan; there has been no shortage of...
Hockey’s woes
18 Aug, 2025

Hockey’s woes

THE national sport continues to suffer. Years of mismanagement have plunged Pakistan hockey into a state of ...
Unprepared nation
Updated 17 Aug, 2025

Unprepared nation

The floods of 2010, 2022 and now 2025 mark an unbroken chain of escalating disasters.
Auto committee
17 Aug, 2025

Auto committee

ON the face of it, the commerce ministry’s decision to constitute a ‘dedicated’ committee to address the...
Relentless bigotry
17 Aug, 2025

Relentless bigotry

THE dream of transforming Pakistan into a just and progressive nation will remain unfulfilled unless the prevailing...