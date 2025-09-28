Water supply, sewerage plans for Wasas in 14 dists in the offing

LAHORE: The government has decided to formulate water supply and sewerage plans for the newly-created Water and Sanitation Agencies (Wasas) in 14 districts.

The core objectives of the decision are to control urban flooding, accumulation of rainwater and wastewater and timely drainage, urbanisation challenges and climate resilience requirements.

The Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department—the parent department of Wasas in Punjab -- has asked the local government and community development department (LG&CD) to provide services of its Project Management Unit (districts’ master planning) in this regard.

“There are no plans for the areas where the development is either yet to be made or in process, considering growth for the next 20-25 years. Though the master plans of several districts in view of cities’ population growth etc have already been prepared and enforced, there are no master plans specifically related to sewerage and water supply for the next 20 years,” explains a senior official of the LG&CD. “That is why the housing department has sought cooperation from the LG department’s PMU (Master Planning) under a government-to-government arrangement,” the officer, who requested anonymity, added.

According to a letter written to the LG department’s PMU on September 26, the housing department termed preparation of the water supply and sewerage plans a matter of urgent nature in view of the increasing urbanisation challenges, urban flooding, climate resilience requirements and the necessity to ensure sustainable service delivery.

The districts where the new Wasas have started working recently and for which the sectoral plans have been sought, include Sialkot and Gujrat, the worst-hit by urban flooding, and Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Okara, Sheikhupura, Murree and Nankana Sahib.

The scope of work includes comprehensive assessment of the existing infrastructure and identification of service delivery gaps in water supply, sewerage and storm water management, estimation of present and future urban needs, along with investment requirements, integration of climate resilience into planning frameworks, development of phased strategies and financial plans for infrastructure improvement and recommendations for institutional strengthening and capacity enhancement of the Wasas.

To a question, the officer said the plans would also cover the already built area of these districts and recommend various interventions (if required), such as replacement of the outlived trunk sewer and other lines and water supply lines with new ones, repair/maintenance or replacement of the old disposal stations and upgrade of the allied services.

“Stipulated completion time frames for upgrade of the systems, wherever required in the service areas of the newly created Wasas, is also recommended,” he maintained, adding that the main reasons behind massive accumulation of rainwater/floodwater in urban areas include old sewerage and drainage systems, delay in completion of the related development schemes, or absence of a drainage system.

Meanwhile, the government has sought payment of all expenses following the ongoing relief operation, including floodwater drainage in Lahore’s Theme Park housing scheme, through the accounts of the scheme’s administration or developers.

The government also directed Lahore DC to seize all assets of Theme Park’s developer, Khushi Muhammad, and to complete the safety survey of houses at the earliest.

Directions have also been issued to prevent the return of the residents to unsafe buildings and to prepare a detailed report on the estimated cost of the houses’ repairs. It also sought the widening of the water channel constructed along the river Ravi for drainage.

According to a spokesperson, the drainage efforts were challenging due to the uneven surface of the Theme Park land. However, he says, the teams worked around the clock to reduce water levels. “Machinery and staff are continuously active as the efforts are underway to reduce the difficulties of the affected people,” the spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025