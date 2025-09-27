Book review: Allah Creates, Man Makes

All around us, there are amazing things — and they are all signs of Allah, the One who created everything. If you think sun can be replaced by big electric lights, perfume can take the place of a fresh flower’s smell, or robots can work in place of animals, this book is for you.

In Allah Creates, Man Makes, we are reminded that Allah is someone who can create anything, while man only imitates what they learn from a mind created by Allah.

With illustrations, text boxes, attractive fonts and creative riddles, the second book in the Smart Heart Thinking Minds series is about the difference between creatingandmaking. It helps us understand how mighty and wise Allah is — and how special it is that He gave us the ability to make, imagine and learn.

Rooted in Islamic theology, this book takes readers on a journey through the beauty of nature and human inventions in just 26 pages, showing how all man-made creations are limited compared to the perfect design of Allah.

Published by Nahl Works, the book beautifully explains why Allah is called Al-Khliq (The Creator), explores the limits of human imagination and celebrates the unmatched beauty of Allah’s creations. What makes this book special is the unique connection it builds with the reader — a rare quality. Once you open it and begin reading, you’ll find yourself drawn in until the very last page. One of the strengths of the book lies in its accessible language. Complex theological ideas are broken down into digestible reflections, making it suitable for both scholars and lay readers.

The book also touches on modern lifestyle choices, like the overconsumption of sugar and fast food. It gently reminds us that if we’re overeating these man-made items, it’s time to reconsider.

After all, how can man-made, artificially tasty things ever compete with the pure, natural foods created by Allah?

Through thoughtful comparisons and questions, the book invites readers to reflect: Why do airplanes resemble birds? Why are skyscrapers built as tall as mountains? Why do electric bulbs try to mimic the light of the sun? All of these are signs that human inventions often imitate what Allah has already perfected.

In conclusion, Allah Creates, Man Makes is a reflective and timely contribution to contemporary Islamic thought. It encourages believers to stand in awe of the Creator while embracing their role as makers — always mindful that even the ability to make is a gift from Allah.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025