ECO-TECH :Gadgets to the rescue

Illustration by Gazein Khan

From tracking AQI on your phone to using smart purifiers and greener transport, technology is giving us everyday tools to breathe better

Parents never miss a chance to complain about technology, blaming it for everything from disrupting relationships, playing with the minds of youngsters and taking up a large chunk of our day if we spend even a little time on any gadget. But sometimes, there are hidden blessings in the very things we complain about the most.

How? Well, when we talk about air pollution, the first thing that comes to mind is smoke from vehicles and factories contaminating the air we breathe, and that’s true. But this is where what parents see as a curse — technology — can actually be a blessing in disguise. Yes, these “evil” gadgets can become our saviours when the air isn’t friendly with us.

Checking the air

It had been raining a lot these past couple of months, and I noticed it wasn’t just me checking the weather app every hour, every day, but many of my friends and family too. That gave me a lightbulb moment: why not check the air quality the same way?

So I searched online and on Play Store, and found free apps like IQAir and BreezoMeter (even Google Maps does this now) that show the AQI — Air Quality Index — for your area. If the number is too high, you can wait it out, or wear a mask if it’s really necessary.

Wearable tech isn’t just for steps

Youngsters who wear smartwatches and fitness bands often use them to count steps and calories. But if you explore the settings, you’ll see that many also let you track the air quality around you.

Smart air purifiers

Thanks to technology, we now have many options to purify the air we breathe, at least indoors. Air purifiers make a huge difference. The newer ones are actually “smart”; they sense when the air is getting dusty or polluted and automatically speed up the cleaning process.

Apart from gadgets, you can also keep indoor plants like snake plant, ZZ plant, jade, and rubber plant. All of these are natural air purifiers. So my advice is: use gadgets as well as plants indoors.

Oxygen trees

Have you ever noticed large devices filled with water installed in some public places? These machines work like artificial trees that clean the air and release oxygen. They pull in dust and pollutants through filters, scrub out the bad stuff, and release fresh air back into the surroundings.

While they can’t replace real trees, they’re useful in places where greenery can’t be planted or where pollution levels are very high.

Electric or hybrid vehicles

Humans are responsible for polluting the air we breathe in countless ways. So it’s time we do our part to fix the problem. If we can’t avoid air pollution completely, we can at least help reduce it.

These days, many options are available to cut down car emissions — like EV buses, electric bikes, scooters, and cars.

So when your parents are ready for their next vehicle purchase, suggest switching to an electric or hybrid car or motorcycle. Remember kids, little changes can make a big difference.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025