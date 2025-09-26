E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Three more YouTubers booked by NCCIA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered FIRs against three more known YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on their social media pages.

On Thursday, the NCCIA booked social media influencers -- Iqra Kanwal, also known as sisterology, Nadeem Mubarak alias Nani Wala and Muhammad Hasnain Shah. NCCIA claimed that they were summoned three times to record their statements, but they deliberately avoided joining the inquiry against them.

“The three have been accused of promoting illegal online trading applications and luring Pakistani citizens into investing in these apps by tempting them with promises of profit, thereby misleading them,” it said and added that special NCCIA raiding teams had been formed to arrest the suspects.

A day before, the NCCIA registered FIRs against YouTubers Rajab Butt, Muhammad Anas and Huraira under different sections of PECA for allegedly promoting gambling and illegal apps.

These applications, Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365 and B9 Game, among others, defrauded users by taking “their hard-earned money” and not paying out any profits.

Rajab Butt is accused of acting as a brand ambassador for Binomo and promoting illegal applications in his YouTube and TikTok videos.

This is not the first time Butt has gotten into trouble with the law, he was booked under the blasphemy laws and PECA in March over the name of his perfume “295”. In December 2024, he was arrested for illegally keeping weapons and a lion cub at his residence. Sensing trouble in Pakistan, Rajab Butt managed to leave the country for London.

The NCCIA earlier arrested YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai and YouTuber Mudassar Hassan for allegedly promoting gambling apps and encouraging the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...