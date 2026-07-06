Number of flamingos at Rakh Khanpur sanctuary rises to 43

LAHORE: At Rakh Khanpur Wildlife Sanctuary in Muzaffargarh district, the arrival of rare flamingos has been continuing for the past two months and during the last five weeks, approximately 43 guest flamingos have landed and settled there in four phases.

According to the wildlife department officials, the Rakh Khanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, which is under the administrative control of DG Khan Region, has witnessed the reappearance of rare flamingos after nearly 40 years, owing to improved conservation of natural wetlands.

They say that this process of reappearance of flamingos began in late May when the wildlife rangers observed eight rare flamingos at the sanctuary and increased monitoring of the lakes in the area.

The officials say that despite the reverse migration patterns, these birds settled there.

At the beginning of the current month, on July 5 and 7 more flamingos arrived in two phases.

Recently, a fourth flock comprising 23 rare flamingos has also settled in the sanctuary, bringing their total number to 43, the officials say, adding that it reflects excellent wildlife management in a natural setting.

They claim that the credit for these rare birds’ presence in the sanctuary goes to tireless efforts of DG Khan wildlife rangers.

The chief wildlife ranger said in a statement that conservation of natural resources in Punjab would be ensured at all cost, and “protection of wildlife habitats and species remains our foremost responsibility.”

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026