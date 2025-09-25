US Navy ship arrives at Karachi Port

KARACHI: USS Wayne E. Meyer, the US navy ship, arrived at Karachi Port for a two-day visit on Wednesday, marking another milestone in the ongoing maritime cooperation between the navies of Pakistan and the US.

As part of the visit, officers and sailors of USS Wayne E. Meyer will collaborate with Pakistan Navy counterparts through professional interactions, combined training and focused operational dialogues. These activities are designed to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding, and strengthen operational coordination.

The visit will conclude with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the north Arabian Sea, involving USS Wayne E. Meyer and Pakistan Navy ships.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025