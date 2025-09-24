PPMA to boycott climate ministry’s training

LAHORE: The Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has decided not to participate in a training on IT-based monitoring and reporting mechanism for plastic waste management being planned by the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.

In a letter written to the ministry, the association said that the primary reason behind the decision was various concerns regarding the National Plastic Waste Management Plan that remained unaddressed, despite being raised repeatedly with the consultants, Project Procurement International, through letters on Aug 8 and Sept 1.

“It is deeply regrettable that PPMA, being the premier representative body of Pakistan’s plastics industry, has not been meaningfully consulted, and its viewpoint continues to be overlooked during the policymaking process. We must, therefore, register our strong protest and urge the Ministry of Climate Change to take immediate and concrete steps to address the industry’s concerns on a priority basis,” the letter reads.

“At the same time, PPMA reaffirms its commitment to working constructively with the ministry. We strongly advocate for a strategy that is practical, locally grounded, and outcome-driven -- one that balances Pakistan’s international responsibilities under the INC process with our domestic realities and capabilities,” it said.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025