Kaghan begins receiving tourists after flooding

Our Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

MANSEHRA: Tourist activities, which significantly declined after the recent flash floods, are witnessing revival as visitors throng the scenic Kaghan Valley here.

“We are basically from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and settled in the United Kingdom. We’re here to have a good time in lush green meadows and around serene lakes and crystal-like waterfalls,” tourist Asra told Dawn by a waterfall in the Kawai area of Kaghan Valley.

Tourist arrivals in Kaghan Valley had dropped by more than 80 per cent following cloudburst-triggered flash floods in KP, including parts of Mansehra district, causing massive damage to public life and property.

With water levels receding in flood-hit regions of KP, Punjab and beyond, tourists have begun coming to the valley though not in usual large numbers.

“The flash floods wreaked havoc across the country, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, and people were hesitant to visit scenic places. But now the situation seems stable, and we are here to enjoy this heavenly piece of land with our family,” Ms Asra said.

The people associated with businesses in the valley say they suffered heavy financial losses, with nearly 30 per cent of hotels and restaurants shut down long before the routine winter closure in November.

“We are welcoming tourists again after months of inactivity since the flash floods,” said Hussan Deen Khan Swati, chairman of the chain of Moon’s Restaurants in Kaghan valley.

He added that many businesses either barely broke even or faced financial losses this summer season.

Hoteliers Association president Seth Matiullah said rooms and other service rates had been cut by almost 50 per cent to attract visitors back to the valley.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

