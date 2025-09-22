E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Eminabad Mosque being restored after damage by rains

Amjad Mahmood Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:25am
LAHORE: The Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala is a testament to the rich architectural heritage of the region.

Believed to be built in 1471 during the Lodhi Dynasty, it stands as one of the oldest mosques in Punjab and a rare example of pre-Mughal architecture.

The mosque’s unique style is characterised by the use of small, intricately-laid bricks and a combination of architectural elements like squinches and pendentives to support its dome. These features bridge the gap between a square prayer chamber and a circular dome, a design that predates the more common Mughal styles.

The mosque faced severe neglect, encroached upon by miscreants and even became a roaming place for buffaloes. However, a significant turning point came in 2022 when the then Commissioner of Gujranwala, Ehsan Bhutta, visited the site. He spearheaded a restoration initiative, which involved removing encroachments, securing the area with railings, and creating a proper passageway.

The Directorate of Archaeology, under the supervision of Director Mr Manj and Deputy Director Mr Imran, has since undertaken the conservation work. According to sources, this vital restoration effort is a gift from the tourism department, not only to the people of Eminabad but also to those who travel to witness this 15th century marvel.

Despite the progress, the mosque faced another challenge when recent heavy rains damaged its outer wall.

Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Bhutta promptly noticed the damage during a visit and directed the archaeology team to restore the ancient monument, including the installation of its water disposal pipes. Plans are also underway for a tree planting drive around the railing to make the site more eco-friendly. The ongoing care for this historical monument ensures its preservation for the future generations, highlighting its importance as a symbol of cultural and architectural legacy.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

