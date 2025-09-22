Students of Peshawar women varsity say delay in results wastes their time

PESHAWAR: The students of different subjects of bachelor of studies (BS) programme at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar have alleged that they always miss admission to higher grades and career opportunities owing to inordinate delay in results of final semester examinations.

“The delay in results in the beginning or middle semesters’ examinations is not that harmful for students as they continue with their studies by promoting to next semester in the university, but that of the final semester is damaging for graduated students,” several students and teachers of the university told Dawn.

They said that majority of the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad had either completed admission process to MPhil and MS degree classes or were in process but SBBW University so far had not declared results of BS programmes.

“Now we have to wait till next admission to be started in February or March,” one of the students told Dawn. She said that they had seen such delays in the declaration of results in previous semesters as well.

SBBWU spokesperson cites non-submission of theses by students as main reason

Students said that they were aware about the eminent delay in results, so they time and again requested the university’s examination section to plan well and announce their results on time, but in vain.

“Our final semester examination concluded in July while the university authorities said that results would be declared in October. How we will get admission in MPhil and MS at SBBWU which is scheduled to be started on September 28 while our results will be declared in October,” questioned a student.

Another student said that admission in MPhil and MS by the University of Peshawar and Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad had also completed.

A professor at University of Peshawar told Dawn that the process for admission in MPhil and MS had already completed and they were going to start classes in a couple of days.

Besides admission, the student said, she also missed a prestigious scholarship abroad.

One of the faculty members of the student said that relevant teachers of each discipline, who were also examiners, checked papers and submitted the results with the controller examination in proper time.

She said that the examination section of the university was either short of staff or it had no interest to prepare results in time to save the precious time of students.

“We have observed that some students reach sixth semester but they don’t receive results of their third semester,” said a faculty member of the university. She said that in that case, students didn’t waste time as they continued with the next semesters of the same discipline. However, delay in the results of final semester examinations was different as it prevented students from getting admissions and applying for scholarships and jobs as well.

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson of the university said that contrary to claims of delay, the results of eighth semester examinations were pending owing to delay in submission of theses by students and completion of evaluation processes.

She said that students submitted theses by August 31, but theses of some departments were still awaited. She said that finalisation of results required evaluation, viva and award lists by examiners. “We assure transparency and timely declaration of results once these due processes are completed,” she added.

The spokesperson said that students would be eligible for admission to MS/PhD in next (spring) session.

“Meanwhile, results of other semesters have been declared. The students, who wish to apply for scholarships, can obtain result slips for their passed semesters and proceed with their applications,” she said.

