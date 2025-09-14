E-Paper | September 14, 2025

56pc fail as Peshawar board declares HSSC Part-I exam results

Bureau Report Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

PESHAWAR: As many as 56 per cent candidates failed Part-I of the annual intermediate examination as the Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced results on Saturday.

A total of 66,695 students sat the exam but only 44 per cent of them, totalling 29,487, passed it.

The failure rate among boys was high compared to girls, show the exam results.

The board said 39,733 boys sat the examination as regular candidates but 12,633 remained successful, with the failure rate being 68.3 per cent.

It added that 22,663 girls appeared in the examination as regular students and 14,722 of them passed, taking the pass percentage to 65.

Also, 1,473 girls took the exam as private candidates and 1,051 of them were declared successful. Similarly, 2,826 boys sat the exam as private candidates and1,081 of them passed it.

The exam results showed that only 3,651 students got A1 grade, 9,930 A grade and11,517 B grade.

Sources in the education board linked the high failure percentage to changes in paper pattern and strict checking in the examination halls to check cheating.

In the previous annual examination, the education board introduced a cluster system under which students of private and government schools took papers in a combined examination hall. That is unlike the previous system under which students of private schools used to take exams in their own schools.

The sources said that 40 per cent of each paper was based on the student learning outcome instead of the traditional rote learning.

They said schools and colleges in far-off areas or in the peripheries of cities without the cluster system didn’t produce “that bad” exam results.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...