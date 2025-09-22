Police claim killing three ‘dacoits’

SUKKUR: The Kashmore police on Sunday claimed to have gunned down three ‘hardened dacoits’ and wounded their six associates during a joint operation with Rangers personnel within the limits of the B-Section and Durrani Mahar police stations.

They said that operation was launched to recover a policeman, kidnapped by gangsters from the Qambrani Laro checkpoint in Kandhkot. The gangsters were demanding release of their certain associates in exchange of the policeman, constable Fazlur Rehman Khoso.

Kashmore SSP Mohammad Murad Ghanghro said the kidnappers belonged to the Bhayo and Bahalkani dacoit gangs.

The operation was targeted against the Bhayo, Jagirani and Bahalkani gangs, he said. He identified the killed suspects as Sohbat Jagirani, Shafiq Dahani and Shahid Bhayo, adding that they were wanted in several cases of heinous crime.

“The joint force has demolished many hideouts of the criminals,” the SSP said.

The Abad police also claimed to have arrested an alleged dacoit in an encounter near Halar Memon Society on Sunday.

They said the suspect, Basit Mahar, was shot and arrested while his associates managed to escape. They claimed that the suspect was wanted by police for his involvement in numerous serious crimes.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025