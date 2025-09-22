E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Police claim killing three ‘dacoits’

Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

SUKKUR: The Kashmore police on Sunday claimed to have gunned down three ‘hardened dacoits’ and wounded their six associates during a joint operation with Rangers personnel within the limits of the B-Section and Durrani Mahar police stations.

They said that operation was launched to recover a policeman, kidnapped by gangsters from the Qambrani Laro checkpoint in Kandhkot. The gangsters were demanding release of their certain associates in exchange of the policeman, constable Fazlur Rehman Khoso.

Kashmore SSP Mohammad Murad Ghanghro said the kidnappers belonged to the Bhayo and Bahalkani dacoit gangs.

The operation was targeted against the Bhayo, Jagirani and Bahalkani gangs, he said. He identified the killed suspects as Sohbat Jagirani, Shafiq Dahani and Shahid Bhayo, adding that they were wanted in several cases of heinous crime.

“The joint force has demolished many hideouts of the criminals,” the SSP said.

The Abad police also claimed to have arrested an alleged dacoit in an encounter near Halar Memon Society on Sunday.

They said the suspect, Basit Mahar, was shot and arrested while his associates managed to escape. They claimed that the suspect was wanted by police for his involvement in numerous serious crimes.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...