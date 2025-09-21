E-Paper | September 21, 2025

NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents for flood-affected people in Khanewal

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 01:23pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched 1,000 additional tents via 18 trucks from its Sukkur and Islamabad warehouses to support flood victims in Khanewal, bringing the total number of tents distributed across flood-affected districts of Punjab to 36,000, APP reports.

According to NDMA, 670 tents were sent via 13 trucks and 330 via five trucks for onward handover to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

So far, NDMA has provided 2,270 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-affected districts of Punjab, including blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans and 17 rescue boats.

These efforts are being carried out in line with the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

