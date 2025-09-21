Israeli military claims murder of Majed Abu Salmiya in Gaza City

The Israeli army has confirmed the killing of Majed Abu Salmiya, the brother of al-Shifa Hospital’s director Muhammad Abu Salmiya, along with several of his children in an air attack yesterday on their home west of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports citing their ground correspondents.

The army claimed he was a sniper operating in Hamas’s military wing who was preparing to “carry out an imminent terror attack” against Israeli soldiers in Gaza City. Its report did not mention the deaths of the children.