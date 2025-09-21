E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Punjab takes steps to avert ‘wheat crisis’ after floods wash away farmlands

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 09:08am

The Punjab government has stepped up measures, including geotagging of stocks, to avert a potential wheat crisis in the province after floods in the eastern rivers washed away farmlands and destroyed stockpiles in its central districts.

The move comes amid restrictions on the interprovincial movement of the commodity by the provincial government, which has raised prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by up to 68 per cent, also prompting protests by Sindh and KP.

Sources said that the decision to restrict the wheat trade was taken to ensure an ample supply of the grain in the province and to avert a looming crisis.

Besides this measure, the Punjab Price Control and Commodities Management also decided to start geotagging and physically verifying wheat stocks in warehouses across the province.

