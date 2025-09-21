CM to launch e-bus service in Sahiwal tomorrow

SAHIWAL: In the first phase of Punjab’s eco-friendly electric transport initiative, Sahiwal is set to receive 16 out of the total 26 electric buses during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s scheduled visit on Monday (tomorrow).

These buses will operate across five designated routes, connecting various localities to the main city and facilitating daily commuters with surrounding towns of Harappa, Kamir, Yousafwala and Noor Shah.

Official sources said the Sahiwal Division comprising Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara districts will receive a total of 66 electric buses under a population-based allocation formula.

Based on current population figures, Sahiwal (538,334), Pakpattan (221,280), and Okara (599,283) are expected to receive 26, 11, and 29 buses, respectively, in the long run.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood told Dawn that in the initial phase, 16 buses would begin operations for local commuters.

The DC said that earlier 30 kanals of the agriculture department in village 89/9-L had been reallocated for the establishment of an electric bus charging station and bus depo. He said that under a new proposal, the land had been extended to 44 kanals.

However, sources said the land transfer case was still pending for approval from the Board of Revenue.

Sources said that construction work at the charging station was yet to begin. Moreover, the land was still in the possession of the seed company and electric connection, survey and route assessment had also not been received.

Sources said though the CM’s visit had been confirmed, several logistical and infrastructural tasks remained incomplete, raising concerns about the timely launch of the bus operations.

