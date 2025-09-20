UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told AFP that the world should not be “intimidated” by Israel and its creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Guterres spoke to AFP ahead of the UN’s signature high-level week at which 10 countries will recognise a Palestinian state, according to France — over fierce Israeli objections.

Israel has reportedly threatened to annex the West Bank if Western nations press ahead with the recognition plan at the UN gathering. But Guterres said, “We should not feel intimidated by the risk of retaliation.”

“With or without doing what we are doing, these actions would go on and at least there is a chance to mobilise international community to put pressure for them not to happen,” he said.