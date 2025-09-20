Two TikTokers held for uploading ‘immoral’ videos

SWABI: The district police arrested on Friday two TikTokers and registered cases against them for involvement in immoral activities on social media, misleading the people and creating disorder in the society.

The DSP Tehsil Razaar, Muhammad Noman, said that the police had arrested an accused who, using mobile phones, used to make secret videos and pictures of women under a well-planned strategy, and upload those on social media fake IDs in order to attract more followers.

Due to these immoral activities, not only the honour and dignity of women were being compromises but created unrest in the society over undermining of Swabi’s traditional ‘chail’.

Complaints had poured in from the public that why the cultural and historical ‘chail’ (chaddar worn by women from head to toe for pardah)of Swabi was being presented in a negative and immoral manner on TikTok, which caused great anger and resentment among the locals.

The police team, fulfilling the legal requirements, traced and arrested the accused Abdul Baseer, a resident of Shewa village.

According to the initial investigation, the accused used to make secret videos of women in Link Road, Shewa Adda and other markets and upload those on social media, which was not only damaging for the women but also damaging the image of Swabi.

Evidence of fake IDs has also been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused.

The district police officer Swabi, Ziauddin Ahmed, said that violation of the honour and dignity of women would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against those who misuse social media to safeguard peace and tranquility in the society.

Meanwhile, the district police have arrested another TikToker who displayed weapons on social media.

SHO Kalu Khan police station Abdul Wali Khan along with his team arrested a youth who used to make videos with weapons in different styles and uploaded those on social media. Public complaints were also received in this regard.

Police recovered a display pistol from the possession of accused Shayan Khan, 17, a resident of Kalu Khan.

However, in separate video clips, the TikTokers in police custody pledged to give up their activities, declaring never to indulge in the practice to mislead people, creating disorder in the society.

Meanwhile, the district police have arrested a notorious lady drug smuggler Naheed Akhtar and her accomplice on Friday.

DSP Noman said she is a previous record holder in drug trafficking, whose entire family has been involved in this activity.

Acting on special information, the police arrested the lady smuggler, resident of Yaqubi, and her accomplice rickshaw driver Aamir Khan, resident of Sardchina Darbo Baba.

The lady police recovered four packets of hashish, weighing 3.9kg, and 316 grams of ice-drug from possession of the accused, Aamir Khan.

Both the accused used to supply drugs to different areas through rickshaws. The police arrested both of them on the spot and sent them to jail.

Quoting DPO Swabi Ziauddin Ahmed, the SHO said: “It is our resolve to make the district drug-free. It is the duty and mission of the Swabi police to wipe out such elements from the society.”

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025