Basim on the Hogwarts Express

This is with reference to the story “Basim on the Hogwarts Express”, by Hooria Fatima (YW, July 26).

The story was fun to read, as Harry Potter is a favourite character for most kids and blending him into the real world was quite enjoyable. If it had included more details, similar to the adventurous scenes in the movies, it would have been even more intense. Stories like this keep readers entertained and remind us of the joy of dreaming.

Faisal Ahmad,

Islamabad

II

The story “Basim on the Hogwarts Express”, by Hooria Fatima, was a very creative piece. The concept of linking a dream with a famous fantasy story was interesting, because who wouldn’t want to embark on the Hogwarts Express and be with Harry Potter and other characters?

I really loved it, and would like more such creative stories to read in the future.

Noreen Shah,

Karachi

Nature in a bookmark

This is concerning the Wonder Craft section “Nature in a bookmark” by The Crafter (YW, August 2). It was simple, yet very practical.

The idea of using petals and leaves gave the bookmark a unique and natural look. The craft could be made with things already available at home, making it budget-friendly for students.

However, I felt the tape method might not last long if the bookmark is used daily. Perhaps laminating the design could make it sturdier. Such ideas are always helpful for students who enjoy adding a personal touch to their school supplies.

Bilal Hussain,

Hyderabad

Childhood fairies

This is with reference to the article “Childhood fairies” by Muhammad Shahid (YW, August 2).

The description of fun activities in the article felt like everything was happening right in front of the reader. I could vividly imagine the mischievous adventures, the laughter and the warmth of family support described in the piece. It reminded me how simple moments in rural life can leave lasting impressions and shape who we become.

Adnan Khan,

Dera Ismail Khan

II

Muhammad Shahid in his article “Childhood fairies” described daily life in the village in a picturesque way, especially the playful mischief and the presence of elders in children’s lives. It highlighted how even small experiences can leave lifelong memories.

Shahbaz Ali,

Turbat

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 20th, 2025