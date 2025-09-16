First-ever drive against cervical cancer launched across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh health department launched the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination campaign — the first-ever initiative in the province to protect young girls from cervical cancer — across all districts on Monday.

According to officials representing the Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI), the campaign targeting 4.1m girls aged 9 to 14 will run till Sept 27. It will cover all 1,190 union councils across 30 districts, deploying 3,611 teams to schools, madressahs, communities, and EPI centers.

A ceremony was organised at the Khatoon-i-Pakistan Government Girls School, where speakers highlighted the importance of the vaccine, addressing myths and misconceptions.

Cervical cancer, they said, is the second deadliest cancer for women worldwide and a major health threat in Pakistan, with a mortality rate exceeding 65 per cent. HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer and the vaccine is the first-ever cancer prevention vaccine.

“It’s safe and effective, providing 100 per cent protection from cervical cancer. The campaign symbolises the government’s commitment to protect the health of our daughters. By vaccinating today, we are preventing tomorrow’s tragedies and ensuring a stronger Sindh,” said Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in her remarks.

The ceremony was attended by musician-turned-social worker Shehzad Roy, Education Minister Sardar Shah, senior health professionals, local and international partners, including experts representing the WHO, Gavi, Unicef and Jhpiego, members of academia, civil society and government officials.

According to officials, Sindh has become the first province in Pakistan to introduce the HPV vaccine into its routine immunisation schedule, aligning with the WHO’s Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer.

“This is a milestone in Sindh’s immunisation history. Over 8,000 trained vaccination teams are mobilised across all districts to ensure maximum coverage. Our mission is to reach every eligible girl and protect future generations from the threat of cervical cancer,” said EPI Project Director, Sindh, Dr Raj Kumar.

This vaccine has the potential to make Sindh and Pakistan free from cervical cancer, which has a mortality rate of over 65 per cent, he said.

The first phase of the 12-day vaccination drive (excluding Sundays) will cover girls enrolled in schools and out-of-school girls at community locations (markets, parks, madrassas, vocational centers).

Fixed-site sessions at health facilities and mobile teams in hard-to-reach areas will expand coverage. Catch-up doses will be available for those who miss the initial campaign. Routine HPV vaccination will start from January 2026, targeting nine-year-old girls annually, with continued school outreach.

According to officials, Pakistan is the 149th country to introduce this vaccine into its immunisation schedule. It’s already being used in Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Indonesia.

Later, the health minister inaugurated a health carnival in Sultanabad, marking the launch of the HPV vaccination drive, by the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN).

Speaking at the event, Thabani Maphosa, chief country delivery officer at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said: “A single dose of the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer. Yet every two minutes, a woman loses her life to this disease, including thousands in Pakistan each year.”

At the event, girls received their free HPV vaccine at the EPI booth, then made impressions with their painted hands on a specially made wall with a banner reading “I Am Vaccinated” — a colorful pledge to protection.

The event featured discussions on cervical cancer and several other activities, highlighting importance of the campaign.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025