E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Fazl urges govt to prefer dialogue over military action

Imran Ayub Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday urged the government to prioritise peace talks over military operations to eradicate terrorism.

Speaking at the Sindh Amn March organised by his party in Karachi, the Maulana said there could be no state within a state, but if a solution through dialogue was proposed, then it should be entertained by the authorities.

He, however, said no one had the right to take the law into their own hands. “It’s unacceptable for someone to carry guns, climb mountains and kill whoever they want calling it ‘Jihad’,” he said.

Besides the JUI-F leader, the PTI has also opposed military operations, particularly in KP, where terrorism has seen a spike after the Taliban government came to power in Afghanistan. Recently, PTI chief Imran Khan had also told his party’s chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in KP to oppose the move.

Maulana Fazl appreciated the defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He termed it a positive development for regional stability and a step towards greater unity in the Muslim world.

“We urge both nations to utilise this agreement not just for bilateral gains but for the collective benefit of the Islamic world. This accord should be made effective for the whole Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...