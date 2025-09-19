Fazl urges govt to prefer dialogue over military action

KARACHI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday urged the government to prioritise peace talks over military operations to eradicate terrorism.

Speaking at the Sindh Amn March organised by his party in Karachi, the Maulana said there could be no state within a state, but if a solution through dialogue was proposed, then it should be entertained by the authorities.

He, however, said no one had the right to take the law into their own hands. “It’s unacceptable for someone to carry guns, climb mountains and kill whoever they want calling it ‘Jihad’,” he said.

Besides the JUI-F leader, the PTI has also opposed military operations, particularly in KP, where terrorism has seen a spike after the Taliban government came to power in Afghanistan. Recently, PTI chief Imran Khan had also told his party’s chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in KP to oppose the move.

Maulana Fazl appreciated the defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He termed it a positive development for regional stability and a step towards greater unity in the Muslim world.

“We urge both nations to utilise this agreement not just for bilateral gains but for the collective benefit of the Islamic world. This accord should be made effective for the whole Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025