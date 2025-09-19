Cybercrime team pays another visit to Imran

• NCCIA team makes second attempt in a week to interrogate PTI founder over social media activity; Imran insists on his lawyers being present for questioning

• IHC moved for conjugal rights of Imran Khan and his wife at Adiala Jail; security around ATC beefed up ahead of today’s hearing

RAWALPINDI: Despite repea­ted attempts by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to interrogate PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, officials have been unable to extract any information as he has consistently refused to meet them.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to exercise their conjugal rights while confined in the same jail.

According to sources, a three-member NCCIA team, headed by Additional Director Ayaz Khan, visited the Central Jail Adiala on Thursday for the second time during this week to question the PTI founder about his “X” handle.

However, the sources said Mr Khan told the team to bring his lawyers if they wanted to question him on any matter and refused to participate in the investigation.

The team arrived at Adiala Jail at around 3.30pm and left two hours later empty-handed amid ti­­ght security. The NCCIA launched the investigation after tweets were posted from Mr Khan’s account criticising government officials and the establishment.Earlier, on Tuesday, the same team had visited the Adiala Jail to investigate the PTI founder regarding the ope­ration of his social media account.

Plea for conjugal rights

Separately, A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court seeking permission for the former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi to exercise their conjugal rights, while confined in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The petition, submitted under Article 199 of the Constitution, was filed by Shahid Yaqoob, a resident of Islamabad and a supporter of Mr Khan.

The respondents named in the petition include the Chief Commis­sioner Islamabad, the Punjab government, the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab, and the Superin­tendent of Central Jail Adiala.

The petitioner argued that denying conjugal rights violates constitutional protections, international conventions, and previous court rulings. The plea referred to the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the European Conv­e­n­­tion on Human Rights, all of which safeguard the right to family life.

It also cited a 2010 notification issued by the Sindh home department following Sup­reme Court directions, which allo­w­­ed convicted inmates conjugal visits every three months.

It furt­h­­er relied on the Federal Shariat Co­­urt’s landmark judgement that recognised conjugal rights for prisoners as a fundamental entitlement.

It requested the IHC to order the implementation of SC and Federal Shariat Court directives.

A police spokesperson said that security will be beefed up around the ATC Rawalpindi on Friday during hearing of GHQ attack case, in which the PTI founder is set to attend the proceeding via video link.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025