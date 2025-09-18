Aamir takes six in Hanif Mohammad Trophy

KARACHI: Lahore Blues, Hyderabad, Karachi Blues, Rawalpindi and Multan gained the upper hand on the second day of the fourth-round fixtures in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on Wednesday.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Lahore Blues’ pacer Aamir Jamal wreaked havoc with figures of 6-35 as Karachi Whites folded for a paltry 94 in 32.1 overs. Facing a 203-run deficit, Karachi’s woes deepened as Imran Butt (92 not out off 168 balls, 11 fours) and Umar Siddiq (63 off 78, eight fours, two sixes) guided Lahore Blues to 205-3, stretching their overall lead to 408 runs at stumps.

In Multan, Abdul Samad hit his third century of the season, compiling 127 off 165 balls (12 fours, four sixes), while Mohammad Awais Zafar contributed 90 off 83 balls as Faisalabad reached 371-7 in response to Quetta’s 187. The pair added 164 for the third wicket. Faisalabad had resumed the day on six without loss.

At Rahim Yar Khan’s Abbasia Sports Complex, Hyderabad reached 236-3 in reply to AJK’s 359. Zain-ul-Abidin (85), Saad Khan (59) and skipper Mohammad Suleman (66 not out) ensured stability after AJK, resuming on 294-5, were bowled out for 359. For Hyderabad, Mohammad Hasnain, Asad Malik and Jawad Ali shared three wickets apiece. Group B

At Karachi’s SBP Sports Complex, Larkana collapsed to 81 all out against Karachi Blues’ 335, with Rameez Aziz blasting 150 off 130 balls, laced with nine fours and nine sixes. Forced to follow on, Larkana limped to 25-3 at close, still trailing by 229 runs.

Rawalpindi dominated Dera Murad Jamali at the National Bank Stadium. After dismissing DM Jamali for 120, Rawalpindi responded with 242-4, securing a lead of 122. Abdul Faseeh struck a fluent 120 not out (14 fours, two sixes), adding 152 unbeaten for the fifth wicket with Aqib Shah (70 not out).

Meanwhile at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Ali Usman’s 7-56 enabled Multan to dismiss Fata for 284. Multan replied with 160-3, Zain Abbas leading the way with 89 not out.

