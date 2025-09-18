Coach expects Cummins to play ‘key part’ in Ashes

SYDNEY: Australian coach Andrew McDonald is confident that skipper Pat Cummins will play “a key part” in the Ashes series despite a back injury.

Pace spearhead Cummins has been ruled out of the October white-ball series against New Zealand and India with “lumbar bone stress”.

The 32-year-old has not bowled since the Test tour of the West Indies in June-July and no firm date has been set for his return.

The first Ashes Test against England in Perth starts on Nov 21 and McDonald struck a confident tone in an interview aired Wednesday.

McDonald acknowledged to SEN radio that the uncertainty around Cummins “is not ideal”, but added: “We’re confident that he’s going to partake in the Ashes.

“I think to sensationalise that he’s not [going to play] would be an overreaction.

“It’s not ideal. I’m not going to sit here and say that it’s ideal.”

But he added: “We’ve got time. If it happened any closer [to the series], then you’d have to be making sort of key decisions around what it all looks like.

“But we have got time... we’re really, really hopeful that he will play a key part in the Ashes.”

Earlier this month Cummins said he was “willing to take a few risks” to fast-track his recovery.

Cummins has suffered serious back issues several times over the years, including a flare-up in 2018 that kept him out action for a full off-season.

McDonald did not commit to Cummins playing all five Ashes Tests, but said: “We look forward to our captain taking a significant part in the Ashes.”

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023 after the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

They enjoyed a 4-0 sweep of England at home in 2021-22. Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps at an average of 18.

Meanwhile, Australian opener Sam Konstas overcame “mental demons” in a counter-attacking century for Australia ‘A’ in Lucknow as the 19-year-old boosted his case for retention in the Test side for the Ashes.

The 19-year-old made 109 off 144 balls against India ‘A’ to help his side reach 337 for five at stumps on Tuesday. The tourists then amassed 532-6 declared on Wednesday.

Konstas was glad to be back in the runs after a lean tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

“I felt I had to face quite a few demons mentally, and I just had to get through that. Super stoked and hopefully I can build on that,” he said.The Australia ‘A’ tour of India may be more aimed at long-term planning for the 2027 Test series there but Konstas’s knock is unlikely to go unnoticed by selectors with the first Ashes test in Perth two months away.

