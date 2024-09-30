E-Paper | September 30, 2024

2 children die of suffocation inside parked car in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Imtiaz Ali Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 05:52pm

A child, whose brother died of suffocation in a parked car on Sunday, passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital on Monday, police said.

Sharea Faisal police Station House Officer Faisal Gul Khawaja, sharing the details of the initial probe, said that the two infants — three-year-old Rauf Ali and four-year-old Hasaan Ali — were playing inside a parked car in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area.

He said that one of the children, Rauf, died of suffocation inside the car, while the other, Hassan, lost consciousness. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent both the unconscious and the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Khawaja added that Hasaan also passed away during treatment on Monday.

He noted that no one has been arrested since the car belonged to a close relative of the children.

In August, a minor boy died of suffocation in a parked car while another was rescued in critical condition in Karachi.

the twin brothers shared a similar fate in July when they accidentally got locked in a parked car and died of suffocation in Budhla Sannat village near Multan.

