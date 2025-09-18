Four children injured as portion of classroom ceiling falls

SUKKUR: Four children were wounded when a big chunk of plaster from the ceiling of a classroom in a primary school fell on them near Khanpur Mahar taluka, Ghotki district, on Wednesday.

According to details, a portion of the ceiling of a classroom in the Ahmedabad Primary School fell on four boys identified as Abdul Qadeer, Nisar Ahmed, Shahid, and Faisal Gadani. And injured them.

Villagers said the wounded children were rushed to nearby hospital where they were provided emergency treatment and later sent home.

Students and villagers told the local reporters that the school building is in a dilapidated condition, but the education department and relevant authorities have not taken any notice of it.

Neither repair work has been done nor any steps taken to construct a new building.

The enraged villagers demanded that a new school building be constructed immediately to prevent such incidents in future.

When the local reporters tried to take version of the school headmaster or any teachers, they avoided giving statements regarding the incident.

