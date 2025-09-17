E-Paper | September 17, 2025

PM Shehbaz to meet Saudi crown prince as he lands in Riyadh

September 17, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz after landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 17. — X/@PTVNewsOfficial
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs from Islamabad to Riyadh, Sept 17. — X/@GovtofPakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Riyadh on Wednesday on an official visit to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two countries have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

Upon his arrival, the PM was received by Riyadh Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, according to a post on X by PTV News.

Another post showed PM Shehbaz and the deputy governor having a meeting.

An earlier statement from the Foreign Office said that PM Shehbaz has undertaken the visit at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

“During the visit, the prime minister will hold [a] bilateral meeting with the crown prince, to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations,” the statement added.

As soon as the premier’s plane entered Saudi airspace, “Saudi Air Force jets escorted and protected it”, state-run PTV News reported.

“This was a gesture of brotherly love and respect by the Government of Saudi Arabia. This honour in the Muslim world is the result of Allah’s blessings, Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic skills, and the unparalleled achievements of our Armed Forces.”

In its statement, the FO said that both leaders were expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. “The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties,” it added.

Highlighting the “historic relationship” between the countries, the statement said that the visit will “provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries”.

The premier was accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Environment Minister Musadik Malik and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, state media Radio Pakistan reported.

In July, President Asif Zardari met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy and culture. During the meeting, President Zardari invited Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz had met the Saudi crown prince on a two-day official visit in June, where he thanked the Saudi leader for his role in ending the conflict between Pakistan and India in May.

