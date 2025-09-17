E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Balochistan launches first financial digital e-filing system

Saleem Shahid Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 12:06pm

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has introduced the first-ever automated financial digital e-filing system in the province to promote transparency and digital governance.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti launched the digital financial e-filing system at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Tuesday. Provincial ministers, assembly members and senior officials from various administrative departments attended the event.

The initiative marks a significant step towards modernising public sector operations and providing citizens with direct access to financial and development data.

Speaking at the inauguration, the chief minister said the new system would streamline financial processes, eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, and strengthen public oversight.

Citizens will be able to monitor projects and financial records through digital access

“The e-filing system is designed to serve as the backbone of comprehensive financial reform across the province,” Mr Bugti said, adding that its core features include online budget submissions, with all government departments now required to submit budget requests digitally.

He said the system would assist at every stage of approval, with all financial transactions recorded and accessible. The aim, he said, is to replace outdated and opaque procedures that have long undermined efficiency.

Officials will have access to live data, enabling faster and better-informed decisions. At the same time, citizens will be able to monitor development projects and financial records on their devices, checking whether initiatives are completed or merely proposed.

“Balochistan is now stepping into the digital age, aligning itself with global standards of transparency and accountability,” the chief minister said.

To ensure swift implementation, he directed all departmental secretaries to immediately adopt the system. He also announced that future cabinet meetings would be conducted on digital tablets to avoid delays and phase out paper-based processes.

CM Bugti praised the local officials and IT experts who developed the system, noting that it was built entirely by Balochistan’s youth and professionals without external assistance. He also announced a one-month salary bonus for government employees involved in the project and pledged similar incentives for private-sector contributors as a token of appreciation.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon gave a detailed briefing and live demonstration of the system’s features. The ceremony concluded with the chief minister distributing certificates of appreciation to the development team, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the responsible and transparent use of public resources.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...