Gujranwala agent arrested for trafficking in the guise of football teams

A Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 09:51am

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone claims to have arrested a human trafficking agent involved in sending illegal immigrants to Japan as football players using fake credentials and certificates.

A senior FIA official said that suspect Waqas Ali, a resident of Pasroor, Sialkot, was arrested in a case on Sept 15.

The official said the suspect, with the connivance of 17 immigrants, managed to get 15-day visit visas of Japan on the invitation of Boavista Football Club.

The official claimed that he used forged Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) registration letter and a fake NOC from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The official claimed that the suspect extorted Rs4 to 4.5 millions from each of the 17 person. He said that they travelled to Japan on January 1, 2024 and never returned.

FIA Gujranwala Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf told Dawn that a case had been registered against the suspect and further investigation was ongoing.

The suspect was also nominated in another similar case at FIA Gujranwala circle for sending a 22-member fake football team to Japan on June 15, 2025. However, the group was deported by the Japanese immigration authorities from the airport and the matter was then reported to the FIA.

The FIA launched an inquiry and finally arrested the suspect and registered cases against him.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

