Three booked for ‘gang-raping’ pregnant woman in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Sahianwala police booked three persons on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a six-month pregnant woman.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother said that her son-in-law had to live in another village for work. She alleged that during his absence, his younger brother and his two accomplices gave her daughter a sedative mixed in tea on Sept 1. She further alleged when the victim became unconscious, the trio not only gang-raped her but also committed sodomy.

Furthermore, the complainant alleged that the accused and his family locked the victim in a room and refused to let her contact her mother or husband.

She claimed that neighbours informed her about the incident on phone. The victim was recovered by the police on the orders of the additional district and sessions judge.

Police spokesperson claimed that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused persons.

DROWNS: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the river Ravi when he fell in the water while stepping off a boat near the shrine of Pir Salahuddin Sial in Tandlianwala tehsil of Faisalabad on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 report said Rashid Naseer was the resident of Chak 53/3-GB, Tukra, and efforts were underway to fish out his body till the filing of this report.

RECOVERED: The Faisalabad Kotwali police claimed to have recovered a girl, who had contracted a court marriage with a boy without her parents’ consent, from the chamber of a lawyer at the district courts complex.

Police sources said Iqra (19) came to the court to record her statement before an additional district and sessions judge in favour of her husband, Raheel Imtiaz.

Police said that afterwards, her father Sabir and his counsel Advocate Aoun Sultan, along with a dozen lawyers, tortured two cousins of the girl’s husband.

Police claimed that they kidnapped the girl and hid her in the chamber of the lawyer.

Police said an SHO along with a lady constable raided the chamber and recovered the girl.

VISIT: Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins and his wife visited Gojra on Tuesday and met with international and local hockey players.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that young boys and girls of Gojra had amazing talent for hockey and the government of Pakistan should support the future of the national game.

Amateur matches of women and men hockey players were also played at the hockey stadium on the occasion of the Australian high commissioner’s visit and he and his wife mingled with the hockey players.

HOSPITAL PROJECT: The project for the expansion and upgradation of the Red Crescent Hospital in Jhang has entered its final stage and will soon provide modern and advanced healthcare services to the public on a non-profit basis.

This was stated on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder as its chairman. He said the state-of-the-art project was being completed in collaboration with a welfare organisation. He said the facility would include separate departments for women and children, along with other specialised units. He said the hospital was being equipped with surgical services, outdoor and indoor treatment services, private rooms, and 24/7 healthcare provided by consultants.

He claimed that this was the first-ever welfare initiative in the history of Jhang to be completed through the joint efforts of the district administration, local philanthropists in partnership with a private welfare organisation.

The DC said that the Red Cresent Society had also singed an MoU with an Islamabad-based welfare organisation for the establishment of a diagnostic center adjacent to the hospital.

In the first phase, facilities including a general medical clinic, hepatitis, TB and HIV clinic, women and children’s health clinic, dental, physiotherapy and eye clinic, diagnostic laboratory, immunisation clinic, pharmacy, radiology (X-ray and ultrasound), and an auditorium would be established. While In the second phase, a public park, community library would be completed along with the expansion of the auditorium.

DOCTORATE: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has awarded more than 20 PhDs, raising the UAF PhD alumni count to 2,542.

THEFT: A theft case of cash and valuables worth more than Rs10 million has been registered by the Kotwali police in Faisalabad on the complaint of a cloth merchant of Chiniot Bazar.

Complainant Muhammad Abubakar claimed that thieves entered his shop in the wee hours of Tuesday from the roof of the shop and took away cash, Saudi Riyals, laptop and gold worth more than Rs10 million.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025