At least 112 dead, 4.7m affected due to floods in Punjab: relief commissioner

The total number of flood-related deaths in Punjab has risen to 112, with 4.7 million people affected due to the floods.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, in a statement, said that “recent floods have affected a total of 4.7m people in the province, while 112 have lost their lives so far.”

“Over 2.6m people were rescued from flood-hit areas,” he added.

Further detailing rescue and rehabilitation efforts, Javed said, “The government has set up 363 relief camps, 446 medical camps, and 382 veterinary camps in flood-hit areas.”