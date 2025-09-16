Kotri Barrage at Indus to attain ‘medium flood’ level in next 24 hours: PMD

The Kotri Barrage on the river Indus is expected to rise to a “medium flood” in the next 24 hours as floodwater begins to move further downstream, according to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD).

As per FFD, Kotri Barrage will continue to remain in a “medium flood” till the end of September.

“River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is expected to remain in ‘high flood level’ during [the] next few days,” FFD added.

As for rainfall across the country, the FFD said, “no significant weather system is expected”.