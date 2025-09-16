E-Paper | September 16, 2025

TikToker reaches settlement with accused

Malik Asad Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The case involving TikToker Samia Hijab took a dramatic turn on Monday after she told the court that she had settled the matter with accused Hassan Zahid, paving the way for his release on bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia heard the case, where Investigation Officer Mohammad Ishaq appeared but the complainant was initially absent. Later, Samia Hijab arrived in person to record her statement. In a significant development, she informed the court that the case had been resolved through settlement and that she had no objection to the accused being granted bail or even acquitted.

Following her statement, the court approved bail for Hassan Zahid, who was facing two cases registered with Shalimar police station over alleged kidnapping and threats after Samia Hijab refused to follow him further on TikTok.

The courtroom proceedings were held behind closed doors as media representatives were ordered out. After recording her statement, Samia Hijab avoided media interaction outside the court, ignoring repeated questions about her sudden change of stance. Journalists asked whether a financial deal had been struck or pressure exerted behind the scenes, but she left quietly in her car without comment.

The case has generated intense debate both online and in the press over the past weeks, with many questioning the influence of financial or social pressure in cases involving social media personalities. With the settlement now on record, attention has turned to how the judiciary will proceed and what precedent this development may set for similar cases.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

