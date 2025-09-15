KP PDMA predicts intermittent rain and glacial outburst risk in several districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of intermittent rain in several districts of the province, including the Bashtar regions.

The authority has raised concerns over potential glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) in northern districts due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

The PDMA said the residents of Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Kohistan, Swat, and Dir have been urged to remain alert as the risk of glacier outbursts increases.

The agency has directed local district administrations to ensure constant monitoring of sensitive areas, carry out timely warning notifications, and conduct evacuation drills where necessary.