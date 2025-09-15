Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable: UN expert Francesca Albanese

The top United Nations expert on Palestinian rights, Francesca Albanese, said Israel was trying to make Gaza City unlivable in its assault on the enclave’s largest urban area and was endangering the lives of Israeli hostages, Reuters reports.

“Israel is bombing using unconventional weapons … it is trying to forcibly evacuate Palestinians. Why? This is the last piece of Gaza that needs to be rendered unliveable before advancing the ethnic cleansing of that piece of land,” Albanese told reporters in Geneva.

The Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN rejected Albanese’s comments.

“Her numerous statements have showcased her willingness to go to extreme lengths in [the] delegitimisation of the State of Israel,” the Mission said in a statement.

“According to her, Hamas doesn’t embed itself in civilian infrastructure, doesn’t cynically use civilians as human shields, and generally doesn’t really exist,” it added.

Read more here.