Punjab CM reaffirms govt’s commitment to flood relief, slams critics

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her cabinet and ministers have worked day and night to coordinate aid operations and inspect relief facilities.

“It is easy to criticise, but it is very hard to put the effort in,” she said at a ceremony in Mianwali. “You have to sit with people outside in any weather.”

CM Maryam said that the provincial cabinet has worked hard, adding that the irrigation minister “has not slept for four to five days”.

“Until all people are relocated to safe zones, receive rations and tents, I have told my ministers not to come home until they meet their goals,” she said. “Due to bad weather, helicopters cannot be used. I travel seven hours every day to visit flooded areas.

“I listen to their problems, I ask if they are receiving food and medicine, if their animals are fed. But when I receive criticism, it is shocking that I am receiving criticism as to why the CM is working,” she added. “To those who are criticising me: I can understand your helplessness. They know everything except how to work.”